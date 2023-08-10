Microsoft Office, Excel, Word, Outlook 2013/2016 were vulnerable to Spoofing, Code Execution

Microsoft, earlier this week, released its August Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 (KB5029244) and Windows 11 (KB5029263/KB5029253) and also Servers. The one for 10 finally fixed an Intel DirectX issue on an older Windows 10 version.

Alongside security updates for Windows, Microsoft also rolled out patches for Office 2013 and 2016. These are meant to address security flaws including Remote Code Execution (RCE) and Spoofing attack. For example, Outlook 2013 and 2016 were vulnerable to spoofing attacks, while Word, Excel, and others, were susceptible to the Remote Code Execution flaw.

Spoofing attack is essentially when threat actors devise ways to try and fool potential victims like in the case of phishing attacks. Meanwhile, RCE is the ability to run malicious code via a network.

The full list of updates and the corresponding knowledge base (KB) articles are given below:

Microsoft Office 2016

Product

Knowledge Base article title and number

Excel 2016

Description of the security update for Excel 2016: August 8, 2023 (KB5002463)

Office 2016

Description of the security update for Office 2016: August 8, 2023 (KB5002465)

OneNote 2016

Description of the security update for OneNote 2016: August 8, 2023 (KB4484434)

Outlook 2016

Description of the security update for Outlook 2016: August 8, 2023 (KB5002459)

PowerPoint 2016

Description of the security update for PowerPoint 2016: August 8, 2023 (KB4504720)

Project 2016

Description of the security update for Project 2016: August 8, 2023 (KB5002328)

Publisher 2016

Description of the security update for Publisher 2016: August 8, 2023 (KB5002462)

Visio 2016

Description of the security update for Visio 2016: August 8, 2023 (KB5002418)

Word 2016

Description of the security update for Word 2016: August 8, 2023 (KB5002464)

Microsoft Office 2013

Product

Knowledge Base article title and number

Excel 2013

Description of the security update for Excel 2013: August 8, 2023 (KB5002451)

Office 2013

Description of the security update for Office 2013: August 8, 2023 (KB5002439)

OneNote 2013

Description of the security update for OneNote 2013: August 8, 2023 (KB4022167)

Outlook 2013

Description of the security update for Outlook 2013: August 8, 2023 (KB5002449)

PowerPoint 2013

Description of the security update for PowerPoint 2013: August 8, 2023 (KB5002399)

Project 2013

Description of the security update for Project 2013: August 8, 2023 (KB4484489)

Publisher 2013

Description of the security update for Publisher 2013: August 8, 2023 (KB5002391)

Visio 2013

Description of the security update for Visio 2013: August 8, 2023 (KB5002417)

Word 2013

Description of the security update for Word 2013: August 8, 2023 (KB5002445)

There are also security updates related to SharePoint servers and Office online servers. You can find those details here.

