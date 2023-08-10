Microsoft Office, Excel, Word, Outlook 2013/2016 were vulnerable to Spoofing, Code Execution

Microsoft, earlier this week, released its August Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 (KB5029244) and Windows 11 (KB5029263/KB5029253) and also Servers. The one for 10 finally fixed an Intel DirectX issue on an older Windows 10 version.

Alongside security updates for Windows, Microsoft also rolled out patches for Office 2013 and 2016. These are meant to address security flaws including Remote Code Execution (RCE) and Spoofing attack. For example, Outlook 2013 and 2016 were vulnerable to spoofing attacks, while Word, Excel, and others, were susceptible to the Remote Code Execution flaw.

Spoofing attack is essentially when threat actors devise ways to try and fool potential victims like in the case of phishing attacks. Meanwhile, RCE is the ability to run malicious code via a network.

The full list of updates and the corresponding knowledge base (KB) articles are given below:

There are also security updates related to SharePoint servers and Office online servers. You can find those details here.