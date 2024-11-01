Some Google One subscribers are receiving $150 discount for the Pixel 9 series

Google Pixel 9 launched in August 2024 with much fanfare, albeit with a higher price tag compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 8 series. Google, being generous, gave its US users the standard 10% back on Google Store purchases. However, it appears that Google wants more people in the US to purchase its latest flagships.

According to multiple users on Reddit, Google One subscribers in the US have received a $150 discount on the purchase of any of the Pixel 9 series phones. The discount was sent to them as a unique code in an email and is redeemable at the Google Store. Notably, the coupon code expires on November 14, suggesting you have plenty of time to check your email and punch the code in for a sweet deal on the Pixel 9 series in the US.

As per Chuck_Nourish on Reddit, "Just saw Google is offering $150 off the Pixel 9 series until November 14. I'm planning to upgrade from the Pixel 7 but was holding out for Black Friday/holiday sales." The Google One subscriber, however, noted that even with a $360 trade-in + Google One discount, the Pixel 9 Pro still costs $600.

Additionally, it appears that only a few Google One subscribers have received this offer, and it isn't live for every Google One member. If you are the lucky one, combining the standard 10% back on Google Store and Google One discount, you have the best possible deal if you're interested in purchasing the Pixel 9 series.

This isn't an exclusive offer started with Pixel 9. Google offered a $100 discount to some Google One users last year for the Pixel 8 series as well. If you haven't received the Google One discount and don't have an old phone for a trade-in, then waiting for the Black Friday sale later this month may be your best bet.