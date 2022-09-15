GoPro announces new Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini

GoPro has dialed its action camera lineup to 11 with the announcement of the Hero 11 Black family. This year's GoPro lineup features a trio of cameras sporting a new 1/1.9" sensor capable of capturing 10-bit color at resolutions up to 5.3K at 60 frames per second or 4K at 120 frames per second.

The new sensor is slightly taller than its predecessor enabling an 8:7 aspect ratio. This will make it easier for users to crop 16:9 cinematic shots and extra-tall 9:16 vertical shots from the same video footage. The new sensor also enables a digital lens called HyperView, delivering the widest angle 16:9 video available on a GoPro to date. The goal of HyperView is to make activities like biking down a mountain appear even faster.

All of the cameras in the Hero 11 Black family also include HyperSmooth 5.0 technology promising even more stable video than last year's HyperSmooth 4.0. HyperSmooth 5.0 also includes an in-camera horizon lock to keep footage steady even if the camera rotates a full 360 degrees during capture.

Also included are three new night time lapse presets for capturing star trails, light painting, and vehicle light trails. GoPro's Enduro battery tech is promising significantly extended recording time, particularly in cold and moderate temperatures.

All three Hero 11 Black cameras also support GoPro's subscription service. A GoPro subscription offers unlimited cloud backups and a no-questions-asked replacement policy for $49.99 a year. With the Hero 11 Black cameras, the GoPro subscription will also deliver automatic highlight videos crafted from your uploaded images and video to the GoPro Quik app on your phone.

Outwardly, the Hero 11 Black looks largely identical to last year's Hero 10 Black. The Hero 11 Black is available globally for $399.98 with a GoPro subscription or $499 without the subscription.

The Hero 11 Black Creator Edition bundles the Hero 11 Black camera with some of GoPro's more popular accessories:

Volta Hand Grip

Light Mod

Media Mod with built-in microphone

The Hero 11 Black Creator Edition is available globally for $579.98 with a GoPro subscription or $699 without the subscription.

The Hero 11 Black Mini features all of the same performance of the Hero 11 Black in a smaller package with a simple one-button design. The Hero 11 Black Mini omits the video preview screens and adds additional mounting tabs to the rear of the camera body.

The Hero 11 Black Mini will be available from GoPro.com beginning October 25 for $299.98 with a GoPro subscription or $399 without the subscription. Global availability will follow.