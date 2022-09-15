Microsoft releases Visual Studio 2022 17.4 Preview 2

Microsoft has released the second preview of Visual Studio 2022 17.4. The update addresses a bunch of issues reported in the first preview, and it brings lots of new features. The company asked that those who test out the preview continue to provide feedback through the Developer Community and report any issues.

The improvements in Preview 2 are as follows:

If you’d like to download a copy of Preview 2, just head over to the Preview website and press Download Preview. The new release is available for Visual Studio Community, Visual Studio Professional, and Visual Studio Enterprise. If you already have it installed, you may see a pop-up appear next time you open Visual Studio 2022 17.4 Preview 1 offering you the update.

You can read the release notes if you’d like to take a deeper dive into the new features.