Microsoft releases Visual Studio 2022 17.4 Preview 2

Microsoft has released the second preview of Visual Studio 2022 17.4. The update addresses a bunch of issues reported in the first preview, and it brings lots of new features. The company asked that those who test out the preview continue to provide feedback through the Developer Community and report any issues.
The improvements in Preview 2 are as follows:
- Introduce the ability to roll back a Visual Studio Update
- Allow multiple Git repositories to be active at once
- Adding a button to Test Explorer to reset the tests to “Not Run”
- CMake weird test name prefix
- Moving/migrating from preview channel to release channel of Visual Studio 2019 installation
- Arm64 support for Node.js
- C++ Android development – gradle
- Arm64 support for Visual Studio SDK
- Feedback on the rollback feature introduced in VS 2022 version 17.4 P1
- Arm64 support for Game Development with C++
If you’d like to download a copy of Preview 2, just head over to the Preview website and press Download Preview. The new release is available for Visual Studio Community, Visual Studio Professional, and Visual Studio Enterprise. If you already have it installed, you may see a pop-up appear next time you open Visual Studio 2022 17.4 Preview 1 offering you the update.
You can read the release notes if you’d like to take a deeper dive into the new features.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement