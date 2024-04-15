Apple allegedly working on a technology to reduce lens flare in the iPhone 16 Pro

Apple iPhone cameras are among the best you can have on a smartphone. The video recording is especially top-notch. However, one glaring issue has continued through each successive generation, even with the iPhone 15, and that is lens flare. Well, it seems like Apple is going to address the issue, at least if we go by the latest rumors.

According to a leak by Yeux1122 on their blog, Apple is supposedly working on a new coating technology that will be used in the iPhone 16 Pro camera lens to cut down lens flare and improve image quality.

The leak, citing a company source, claims that Apple is testing a new anti-reflective optical coating technology called Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) for use on newer iPhones. It involves the deposition of materials one atomic layer at a time, allowing for precise control over the thickness and composition.

ALD produces a very thin film that can be applied over a camera lens with the utmost precision. Films produced using ALD can also be applied to curved lenses. ALD can also be used to apply anti-reflective coatings to camera lenses to reduce lens flare and ghosting, which can occur when a strong source of light shines directly into the face of the lens.

As noted by Apple Insider, EV car manufacturers are already using ALD to reduce lens flare errors in lane control cameras. With the addition of the ALD film, effectively a filter, the iPhone 16 Pro cameras should overcome the lens flare issue, which has been one of the main topics of criticism for iPhone cameras to date.

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to pack a tetraprism lens with a 5x optical zoom lens, which is currently found only on the iPhone 15 Pro Max model. The iPhone 15 Pro misses out on this zoom lens because of its size, but the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to pack larger screens and bigger batteries, giving some room for the 5X optical lens.