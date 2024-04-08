Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 alleged camera specifications may disappoint fans

According to the latest tip, Samsung fans waiting for some upgrades in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be disappointed. The upcoming foldable from Samsung is rumored to come with the same set of cameras as its 2023 sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Allegedly, this is true for both the front and rear cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Reliable tipster IceUniverse claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera specifications aren't something to look forward to, at least on the hardware side, and it will be the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It indicates that Samsung may not bring hardware changes, but some software tricks could be up their sleeves for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The camera configuration of Galaxy Z Fold6 is exactly the same as that of Fold5. Whether it's the rear camera or the front camera or UDC — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) April 8, 2024

If the rumor is to be believed, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will arrive with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. The front under-display camera will be of 4MP resolution, while the cover-screen is speculated to rock a 10MP selfie camera.

Replying to a user comment, IceUniverse also purported that Samsung might be keeping all the camera upgrades for the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra that will help the phone differentiate itself from its rivals as well as its base models since there are rumors that Samsung may also launch an entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 as well.

IceUniverse has also previously revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is speculated to pack a 4,400 mAh battery and 25W wired charging support, the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 5. As far as the processor is concerned, it would come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC.

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the second Galaxy Unpacked event of this year, which is rumored to take place a bit early in July 2024, before the start of the Paris Olympics.