WindowsBlinds 11 can give Windows a classic XP or macOS look, now available on Steam

Neowin · with 2 comments

A Windows 11 screenshot heavily modified by the WindowBlinds 11 app

WindowBlinds 11, a popular application for customizing Windows 10 and 11, is now available for purchase on Steam. It provides deep personalization for various UI parts, such as the Start menu, taskbar, window frames, and buttons. You can give your system classic Windows XP looks (not as accurate as this Windows 10 mod, but still a pretty close one), opt for a macOS lookalike, or pick another alternative among thousands of skins.

Purchasing WindowBlinds 11 on Steam gives you a license to use the app on up to five devices. Also, you can bundle WindowBlinds with Start11, another must-have program for Windows 11 users (recently mentioned in our "Top 11 apps for Windows 11 users" article).

A Windows 11 modified to look like WIndows XP

In addition to pushing WindowBlinds 11 to Steam, Stardock has released an update to optimize the installation process. According to a blog post on the Stardock website, the latest WindowBlinds 11 build should take about 30 seconds to install. The exact time will depend on how powerful your hardware is, but the improvement should be noticeable on any PC when compared with the previous version.

You can purchase WindowBlinds 11 on Steam for $19.99. Those owning Start11 on Steam can save a few dollars by buying the app in a bundle. Alternatively, WindowBlinds 11, Start11, Groupy, and other Stardock apps are also available on the official website.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship with Stardock

Report a problem with article
Windows Server logo with angry emojis on all corners
Previous Article

More Patch Tuesday troubles ensue as Secure Boot breaks on VMware leading to boot fails

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement