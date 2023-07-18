Intel 14th gen desktop Core i9-14900k, i7-14700k, i5-14600K rumored specs, performance leak

Earlier this year, we established that Meteor Lake-S or Meteor Lake for desktops isn't happening due to lack of evidence, simultaneously debunking rumors about it supporting Windows 12. Instead, Intel is seemingly preparing a Raptor Lake refresh with higher clocks for desktop users for 2023 and reserving Meteor Lake for mobile only. Meanwhile, Arrow Lake-S is expected next year, alongside Windows 12, and it will lock horns with AMD's Zen 5 (Ryzen 8000 series).

As such, the alleged specifications of Raptor Lake-S refresh are now out and as mentioned above, it will feature higher clocks (up to 6GHz with Thermal Velocity Boost) with no apparent change in the core configuration specs itself. The integrated memory controller (IMC) might be improved with support for higher-clocked DDR5 modules but that is unconfirmed at the moment and is simply our guess. However, if there are indeed no architectural changes made, then it is highly unlikely. The good thing though is that people could re-use LGA1700 socket boards and their DDR4 sticks.

The full specifications of the Intel Core i9-14900K, the i7-14700K, and the i5-14600K are given in the table below:

Intel Core i5-14600K Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i9-14900K Package LGA 1700 LGA 1700 LGA 1700 P-Cores 6 8 8 E-Cores 8 12 16 TDP 125W 125W 125W Base Core Frequency 3.5GHz 3.4GHz 3.2GHz Intel Thermal Velocity Boost Technology N/A N/A YES Intel Thermal Velocity Boost Frequency N/A N/A 6.0GHz Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 N/A YES YES Intel TBMT3 Frequency N/A 5.6GHz 5.8GHz P-Core Max Turbo Frequency 5.3GHz 5.5GHz 5.7GHz E-Core Max Turbo Frequency 4.0GHz 4.3GHz 4.4GHz Intel Smart Cache 24MB 33MB 36MB

Aside from the specs, the alleged performance numbers for the Raptor Lake-S refresh have also been revealed by igor's LAB. Apparently, there are going to be single-digit percentage gains in most cases.

Arrow Lake-S on the other hand could be a lot faster with up to 21% improvement, though it is to be somewhat expected as it is a new architecture too. Besides, Arrow Lake-S will be having to compete with next-gen Zen.

Finally, the image above shows the performance expected from integrated graphics, and apparently, Arrow Lake-S will see big improvements here too, with close to a 2.4x increase. Meanwhile, unsurprisingly, Raptor Lake-S refresh will essentially be identical to what we have now with UHD graphics (Intel Xe-LP).

Source: BenchLife via igor'sLAB