Purported Intel 14th Gen i3, i5, i7, i9 non-K desktop CPU specs also leak in matter of weeks

Earlier this year, we established that Meteor Lake-S or Meteor Lake for desktops isn't happening due to the lack of evidence, simultaneously debunking rumors about it supporting Windows 12. Instead, Intel is seemingly preparing a Raptor Lake refresh with higher clocks for desktop users for 2023 and reserving Meteor Lake for mobile only. Meanwhile, Arrow Lake-S is expected next year, alongside Windows 12, and it will lock horns with AMD's Zen 5 (Ryzen 8000 series).

Around close to two weeks ago, the purported specifications of the K SKUs of the upcoming 14th Gen desktop launch leaked. The overall upgrade, spec-wise, is nothing to write home about as it is mostly higher core clocks, barring a few exceptions like the i7 part, though we did speculate that the IMC (integrated memory controller) might be improved seeing how AMD has also managed to bring out the best in its Ryzen 7000 CPUs with a recent firmware update. However, as we stated above, this is simply a speculation with no evidence to back it up.

Following the reports of the K-series SKUs, the alleged specifications of the non-K and F-series parts have also leaked today courtesy of X (formerly Twitter) user chi11edog. The purported specification details like core configuration and clock speed of the chips are given below. Overall, it looks like the i9, i5, and i3 non-K chips are going to be just as boring as most of the K parts aside from the clock speed bump:

i9-14900/F (8+16),L3 36MB,up to 5.8GHz

i7-14700/F (8+12),L3 33MB, up to 5.4GHz

i5-14600 (6+8), L3 24MB, up to 5.2GHz

i5-14500 (6+8), L3 24MB, up to 5.0GHz

i5-14400/F (6+4) , L3 20MB, up to 4.7GHz

i3-14100/F (4+0), L3 12MB, up to 4.7GHz

While Raptor Lake refresh may not be something to get excited over, Intel does have plans for bigger things ahead. The company recently announced its new AVX10 and APX instructions. The former will help eliminate the AVX-512 threat that AMD poses while the latter is meant to improve 64-bit processing.