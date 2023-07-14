Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb announces his departure from Microsoft's Xbox team

Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, one of the most public figures on Microsoft's Xbox team for most of its existence, has announced he is leaving Microsoft after over 20 years.

Hryb revealed his plans to leave Microsoft on his Twitter page today. He did not offer specifics on why he decided to depart the company at this time, saying only that he wanted "to take a step back and work on the next chapter of my career."

After 20 incredible years, I have decided to take a step back and work on the next chapter of my career. As I take a moment and think about all we have done together, I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have included me as part of their lives. (1/3) — Larry Hryb 💫✨ (@majornelson) July 14, 2023

He thanked both his fellow Xbox team members, along with the "millions of gamers around the world who have included me as part of their lives". In a follow-up post, he said that the official Xbox Podcast, which he hosted for nearly 20 years, "will be taking a hiatus this Summer and will come back in a new format."

Xbox head Phil Spencer posted his own message on Twitter, stating:

Larry, it has been awesome to work alongside you on this journey. Thank you for being a friend, and for everything you’ve done for our Xbox community and team.

Hryb first joined Microsoft in 2001, working on the MSN Music team as its Editor in Chief, before moving to the Xbox division in 2003. He helped to develop the Xbox Live service for the Xbox 360 console and also became a public face for the Xbox team with his Major Nelson blog and podcast, along with becoming the host for various Xbox events. In 2012, he became the Senior Director for Corporate Communications for the Xbox division.

By the way, his well-known "Major Nelson" nickname, which is also his Xbox Gamertag, comes from the character Major Tony Nelson, played by the late actor Larry Hagman, from the 1960s sitcom I Dream of Jeannie.