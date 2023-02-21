No Man's Sky and Wasteland 3 get major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week's discounts were announced a few hours ago and remain valid now through February 27, 2023. Titles from Borderlands, Call of Duty, Far Cry, and other franchises are available for substantially less.
Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Absolver | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Aeon Must Die! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Anime Month Sale
- Aery – Calm Mind | Xbox One X Enhanced | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Aery – Last Day of Earth | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Agents of Mayhem | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Agony | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Allison’s Diary: Rebirth | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Alphadia Genesis 1 & 2 | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- American Fugitive | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | DWG*
- Aragami 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | DWG*
- Aragami: Shadow Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | DWG*
- Arcade Paradise | Smart Delivery | 25% | DWG*
- Arietta of Spirits | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Asdivine Dios | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Asdivine Hearts I & II | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Ash of Gods: Redemption | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle | Smart Delivery | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 67% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle | Smart Delivery | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ballotron | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Blacktail | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 25% | DWG*
- Blazing Beaks | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | DWG*
- Blightbound | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night | Xbox Game Pass | 65% | Anime Month Sale
- Boggle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood | Add-On | 33% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles | Add-On | 33% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot | Add-On | 33% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition | Smart Delivery | 85% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck | Add-On | 33% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 | Add-On | 40% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | DWG*
- Broken Mind | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Bully Scholarship Edition | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 40% | DWG*
- Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But Whole | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle | Smart Delivery | 25% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Street Fighter | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Street Fighter Alpha 2 | Add-On | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Street Fighter Alpha 3 | Add-On | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix | Add-On | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium: Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo | Add-On | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Carrion | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Chorus | Smart Delivery | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Citadel: Forged With Fire | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Cult of the Lamb | Smart Delivery | 25% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Cult of the Lamb – Cultist Pack | Add-On | 25% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition | Smart Delivery | 25% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- DAKAR 18 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Dead Island Definitive Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Dead Island Retro Revenge | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Death’s Door [Xbox] | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Diablo II: Resurrected | Smart Delivery | 67% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection | Smart Delivery | 67% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade | Smart Delivery | 67% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Digimon Survive | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Anime Month Sale
- Disc Room | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Dolmen | Smart Delivery | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 85% | Anime Month Sale
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Anime Month Sale
- Dreamfall Chapters | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Enter The Gungeon | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Exit the Gungeon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Far Cry 6 DLC Episode 1 Insanity | Add-On | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Far Cry Instincts Predator | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Fernz Gate | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Fluffy Horde + Clumsy Rush | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Anime Month Sale
- For Honor – Complete Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Gato Roboto | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ghost Sync | Smart Delivery | 40% | Anime Month Sale
- Giraffe and Annika（ジラフとアンニカ） | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Anime Month Sale
- Gods Will Fall | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Gods Will Fall – Valiant Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Grand Theft Auto IV | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 65% | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony | Add-On | 50% | DWG*
- GRIS | Smart Delivery | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- GTA IV: The Lost and Damned | Add-On | 50% | DWG*
- Gungrave G.O.R.E | Xbox Game Pass | 55% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Anime Month Sale
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Anime Month Sale
- Heaven Dust | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% | DWG*
- Homefront: The Revolution | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Hot Wheels Unleashed | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition – Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hot Wheels – GOTY Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hot Wheels – GOTY Upgrade Pack – Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hotline Miami Collection | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Bayou Wraith | Add-On | 45% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Cold Blooded | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Fear The Reaper | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Live By the Blade | Add-On | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Lonely Howl | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Ronin | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – The Penitent | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – The Trickshooter | Add-On | 55% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Through the Bone Briar | Add-On | 45% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Wolf at the Door | Add-On | 55% | Spotlight Sale
- I Hate Running Backwards | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Iron Harvest Complete Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Jeopardy! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Katana Zero XB1 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot | Add-On | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards | Add-On | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection | Add-On | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes | Add-On | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon | Add-On | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past | Add-On | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- King’s Bounty II | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- King’s Bounty II – Lord’s Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Kona | Xbox Game Pass | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Let’s Sing 2023 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Let’s Sing 2023 Platinum Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Let’s Sing ABBA | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | Anime Month Sale
- Manhunt | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 40% | DWG*
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | DWG*
- Max Payne | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 40% | DWG*
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 40% | DWG*
- Max Payne 3 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 65% | DWG*
- McPixel 3 | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Metro 2033 Redux | Xbox Game Pass | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro Exodus | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro Exodus – Expansion Pass | Add-On | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro Exodus – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story | Add-On | 55% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels | Add-On | 55% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro Redux Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro Saga Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Metro – Last Light Redux | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 33% | DWG*
- MINIT | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Monopoly Plus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition | Smart Delivery | 85% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 | Smart Delivery | 85% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Mordheim: City of the Damned | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- MotoGP 22 | Smart Delivery | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | DWG*
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 25% | DWG*
- Mount & Blade: Warband | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | DWG*
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- My Friend Pedro | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | DWG*
- No Man’s Sky | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Noel the Mortal Fate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Observation | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Of Tanks and Demons III | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Olija | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Anime Month Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Anime Month Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Anime Month Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Anime Month Sale
- Othercide | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Out of Line | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Collection | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 20% | DWG*
- Outward: Definitive Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Outward: The Adventurer Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Outward: The Soroboreans | Add-On | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Outward: The Three Brothers | Add-On | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Phantom Abyss | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Pikuniku | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Pro Gymnast Simulator + Cyber Protocol | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Pumped BMX Pro | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Rabbids: Party of Legends | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- | Xbox Game Pass | 30% | Anime Month Sale
- Red Dead Redemption | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 67% | DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack | Add-On | 50% | DWG*
- Red Dead Revolver | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 40% | DWG*
- Red Faction Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Red Faction II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Red Faction: Armageddon | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Relicta | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Return to Monkey Island | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- RIDE 4 | Smart Delivery | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- RIDE 4 – Special Edition | Smart Delivery | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Riders Republic | Smart Delivery | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 70% | DWG*
- RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Risk | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Road 96 | Smart Delivery | 65% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Rockstar Table Tennis | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Ruiner | Xbox Play Anywhere | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Ruinverse | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- Rusty Gun | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Saints Row | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row IV | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row Platinum Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row The Third Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saints Row: The Third | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Saturnalia | Smart Delivery | 25% | DWG*
- SBK 22 | Smart Delivery | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS | Smart Delivery | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Seek Hearts | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Serious Sam 4 | Xbox Game Pass | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Serious Sam Collection | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Shadow Warrior | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Shadow Warrior 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Shadow Warrior 3 | Smart Delivery | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Shenmue I & II | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Anime Month Sale
- Shining Resonance Refrain | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Anime Month Sale
- Skatemasta Tcheco | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Slime Rancher | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Snooker 19 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- Sophstar | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | DWG*
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | Anime Month Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC10: Character Creation Set D | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC11: Setsuka | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC12: Character Creation Set E | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC2: 2B | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC5: Character Creation Set B | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Space Hulk: Tactics | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- Space Raiders in Space + Clumsy Rush | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Anime Month Sale
- Tales from the Borderlands | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | DWG*
- Tales of Arise | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Anime Month Sale
- Tales of Arise – Adventurer’s Pack | Add-On | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- Tales of Arise – Collaboration Costume Pack | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Tales of Arise – Premium Item Pack | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Tales of Arise – Relief Support Pack | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Tales of Arise – Warring States Outfits Triple Pack (Female) | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Anime Month Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC10: Zafina | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC14: Fahkumram | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC19: Island Paradise | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC7: Armor King | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC8: Julia Chang | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC9: Negan | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 4 | Add-On | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Temple of Horror | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- The Amazing American Circus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- The Anacrusis – Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- The Beast Inside (Console Version) | Smart Delivery | 20% | DWG*
- The Bureau – Hanger 6 R&D | Add-On | 80% | DWG*
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% | DWG*
- The Chant | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- The Crew 2 Special Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 60% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- The Last Campfire | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- The Last Oricru | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 55% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- The Last Rolling Hero | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- The Messenger | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Shadow Warrior Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | DWG*
- The Surge: Augmented Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | DWG*
- The Talos Principle | Xbox Game Pass | 85% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone | Add-On | 30% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass | Add-On | 30% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine | Add-On | 30% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds | Smart Delivery | 40% | Anime Month Sale
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds: Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Anime Month Sale
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds: Season 1 Pass | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 15% | Anime Month Sale
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales | Xbox Game Pass | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- TimeSplitters 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- TimeSplitters Future Perfect | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Transcripted | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Trek to Yomi | Xbox Game Pass | 35% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Trials Fusion | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tyd wag vir Niemand | Xbox Play Anywhere | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Under the Jolly Roger – DLC Bundle | Add-On | 5% | Spotlight Sale
- Under the Jolly Roger – Jade Sea | Add-On | 10% | Spotlight Sale
- Under the Jolly Roger – Pirate City | Add-On | 10% | Spotlight Sale
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Anime Month Sale
- Vambrace: Cold Soul | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | DWG*
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Wasteland 3 Expansion Pass | Add-On | 75% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 75% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 25% | DWG*
- Weedcraft Inc | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- Weird West | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Windbound | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- WWE 2K22 Banzai Pack for Xbox One | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 Banzai Pack for Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 Clowning Around Pack for Xbox One | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 Clowning Around Pack for Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- WWE 2K22 Most Wanted Pack for Xbox One | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 Most Wanted Pack for Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 MyRISE Mega-Boost for Xbox One | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 MyRISE Mega-Boost for Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Bonus Pack for Xbox One | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Bonus Pack for Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 Stand Back Pack for Xbox One | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 Stand Back Pack for Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 SuperCharger for Xbox One | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 SuperCharger for Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 The Whole Dam Pack for Xbox On | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 The Whole Dam Pack for Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 Undertaker Immortal Pack for Xbox One | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- WWE 2K22 Undertaker Immortal Pack for Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- XCOM 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 95% | DWG*
- XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | DWG*
- XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack | Add-On | 80% | DWG*
- XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack | Add-On | 60% | DWG*
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen | Add-On | 90% | DWG*
- XCOM: Enemy Within | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- Xenon Valkyrie+ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon | Xbox Game Pass | 70% | Anime Month Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | Anime Month Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s For the Future | Add-On | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist Kingdom | Add-On | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Lost Duels | Add-On | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Waking the Dragons: Joey’s Journey | Add-On | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Waking the Dragons: Yugi’s Journey | Add-On | 75% | Anime Month Sale
- Yum Yum Cookstar | Free To Play | 70% | Deep Silver and Friends Sale
- Yuoni | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Zombie Pinball | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
Below are deals specific to the Xbox 360 console.
- Bully Scholarship Edition | Backward Compatible | 40% | DWG*
- Far Cry Instincts Predator | Backward Compatible | 70% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Grand Theft Auto IV | Backward Compatible | 65% | DWG*
- Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony | Add-On | 50% | DWG*
- GTA IV: The Lost and Damned | Add-On | 50% | DWG*
- Manhunt | Backward Compatible | 40% | DWG*
- Max Payne | Backward Compatible | 40% | DWG*
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne | Backward Compatible | 40% | DWG*
- Max Payne 3 | Backward Compatible | 65% | DWG*
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete | Backward Compatible | 33% | DWG*
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War | Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption | Backward Compatible | 67% | DWG*
- Red Dead Redemption – Undead Nightmare Pack | Add-On | 50% | DWG*
- Red Dead Revolver | Backward Compatible | 40% | DWG*
- Red Faction II | Backward Compatible | 85% | Deep Silver & Friends Sale
- Red Faction: Armageddon | Backward Compatible | 85% | Deep Silver & Friends Sale
- Red Faction: Guerrilla | Games On Demand | 85% | Deep Silver & Friends Sale
- Rockstar Table Tennis | Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Saints Row | Backward Compatible | 85% | Deep Silver & Friends Sale
- Saints Row 2 | Backward Compatible | 85% | Deep Silver & Friends Sale
- Saints Row IV | Backward Compatible | 85% | Deep Silver & Friends Sale
- Saints Row: The Third | Backward Compatible | 85% | Deep Silver & Friends Sale
- The Bureau: Hangar 6 R&D | Add-On | 80% | DWG*
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified | Backward Compatible | 85% | DWG*
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition | Backward Compatible | 80% | Publisher Spotlight Series Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent | Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- XCOM: Enemy Within | Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
