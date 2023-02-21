No Man's Sky and Wasteland 3 get major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week's discounts were announced a few hours ago and remain valid now through February 27, 2023. Titles from Borderlands, Call of Duty, Far Cry, and other franchises are available for substantially less.

Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.

Xbox 360 Deals

Below are deals specific to the Xbox 360 console.

Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.

Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.

This is a promotional image of Call of Duty Black Ops III
