Photos from Android phones can be wirelessly put in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint Windows apps

Microsoft 365 Insiders can try out a new feature that should make it a lot easier to transfer photos from Android smartphones and tablets to the company's Office apps for Windows.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

In the past, transferring images from your Android phone to a Word, Excel, or PowerPoint files required multiple steps. That’s no longer the case! You can now do so by using a wireless connection.

This new feature will require that users have a Microsoft Enterprise account and that their Android device must be close to their Windows PC. This feature is already available for users of PowerPoint and Word app for the web.

After you open your Windows Word, Excel, or PowerPoint app, you can then click on the Insert selection. Then you select the Pictures option, and finally the Mobile Device selection in the menu. The app should then show the selection of photos from your nearby Android device.

Once you do find the photo you want to put into the app, just right-click on it, and then select the Change Picture selection, and finally the From Mobile Device option. You can then wirelessly transfer that selected image into the app.

Microsoft notes there are at least two known issues with this new feature:

You may see a repeated Login dialog box when you log in for the first time.

The Login dialog box may take 10 seconds or more to load.

The new feature is now available for Microsoft 365 Insiders that are running Version 2307 (Build 16621.10000) or later. There's no word on when this feature will be available for general use.

Microsoft recently added a feature in Word on Windows for Insiders that put in a new "like" icon for user comments for a faster way to show agreement for those comments.