Microsoft Store Ultimate Game Sale is now live with big discounts on Xbox and PC games

Microsoft is holding one of its major digital game sales starting today. The Microsoft Store Ultimate Game Sale will see prices of select Xbox digital games go down by as much as 80 percent. Select digital PC games will also see discounts of as much as 35 percent.
Microsoft's blog post has some more details on the sale. The event includes quite a few recently launched titles like the following Xbox digital games.
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor for $52.49 (25 percent off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition for $63.99 (20 percent off)
- Elden Ring for $41.99 (30 percent off)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Cross Gen Bundle for $38.49 (45 percent off)
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition for $39.99 (50 percent off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition for $59.99 (20 percent off)
There are also lots of popular digital PC games you can get for deep discounts at the Microsoft Store right now.
- Deep Rock Galactic for $9.89 ($20.10 off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition for $38.99 ($21 off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - Complete Edition for $17.49 ($32.50 off)
- Gears 5 for $9.99
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for $5.99 ($24 off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $9.99 ($30 off)
In addition to the Xbox and PC games that are on sale, Microsoft has a number of Xbox accessories that have deep discounts during this event:
- Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core (Up to $41 off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Up to $13 off)
- Xbox Wireless Headset ($20 off)
The Microsoft Store Ultimate Game Sale will last until July 31 so you should have plenty of time to find some games or accessories that you want to check out for some low prices.
