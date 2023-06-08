Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches exclusive to PS5 on October 20

Insomniac Games officially announced the release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase today. As expected, the sequel will swing onto the scene as a PlayStation 5 (PS5) exclusive on October 20. Pre-orders for the game will start on June 16.

As showcased in the recent PlayStation event, the game's captivating main storyline allows players to assume the roles of iconic web-slingers Peter Parker and Miles Morales at various points throughout the campaign. In the open-world setting, players can switch between the two heroes as they navigate and explore the bustling boroughs of Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn.

Alongside the release date announcement, Insomniac Games and Sony unveiled new suits and editions for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. These additions provide players with customization options and enhanced content.

The Standard edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is priced at $69.99. The Digital Deluxe edition, priced at $79.99, offers additional content such as all the pre-order incentives, 10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), extra Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points.

For Spider-Man fans seeking collectibles, the Collector's Edition is available while supplies last at $229.99. This edition includes a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition, a Steelbook case, and a 19-inch Venom statue.

