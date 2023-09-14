Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play event included Helldivers II, Baby Steps and more

Sony held a new PlayStation State of Play streaming event earlier today. It mostly showed off third-party games, although it did show a new gameplay look at its big first-party PS5 game for the fall, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is due out on October 20. We also got a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and a release date of February 29, 2024.

Here's a look at some of the other highlights from the State of Play event:

Helldivers II - We got an extended gameplay trailer from the upcoming third person sci-fi shooter sequel from developer Arrowhead Game Studios. We also got an updated release date. It will be released for PS5 and PC on February 8, 2024.

Baby Steps - We got another look at this " literal walking simulator" from indie developers Bennett Foddy, Gabe Cuzzillo and Maxi Boch that has you controlling a guy named Nate as he just, well, walks. Devolver Digital will release this game for the PS5 and PC in the summer of 2024.

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways DLC - This is an upcoming DLC for Capcom's survival horror remake that will focus on the adventures of Ada Wong. It's due out next week on September 21.

Ghostrunner 2 demo trailer reveal - The sequel to the sci-fi running shooter from One More Level is coming on October 26. However, you can play a demo of the game right now on the PS5 and the PC via Steam.

New PlayStation 5 console cover colors - Do you want to own a PS5 that's not white in color? You are in luck as Sony has announced new "Deep Earth" covers for the console in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver colors. Sony will also sell new DualSense controllers in those colors.

The PlayStation blog says preorders for the new PS5 console covers and controllers will begin on October 4, with the Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue accessories launching on November 3, and the Sterling Silver accessories on January 26.