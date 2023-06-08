John Carpenter's Toxic Commando game will shoot zombie hordes in 2024; check out the trailer

Summer Games Fest surprised us with an all-new game from developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment. It's called John Carpenter's Toxic Commando and, yes, it will have some input from the famous horror movie director of the original Halloween, the 1982 version of The Thing, and other films.

You can check out the first trailer now. Here's a quick quote from Carpenter himself.

“It’s exciting to be collaborating on a new video game with Focus and Saber,” said John Carpenter. “Look, I really like shooting zombies. They keep telling me that they’re called ’the infected.’ Please. They’re ghouls, dude. They blow up real good and there are a ton of them. People are going to love this game.”

Here's a quick summary of the game:

In the near future, an experimental attempt to harness the power of the Earth’s core ends in a terrifying disaster: the release of the Sludge God. This eldritch abomination begins terraforming the area, turning soil to scum and the living to undead monsters. Luckily, the genius behind the experiment has a plan to make things right. All he needs is a team of competent, highly trained mercenaries to get the job done. … Unfortunately, they were all too expensive. Which is why he’s hired… The Toxic Commandos. Take control of one of the commandos, team up with your friends and send the Sludge God and its horde of things-that-should-never-be back to the underworld. Choose the class that matches your playstyle, pile into your favorite ride, and unload an array of gunfire, grenades, special abilities, and freaking katanas as you save the planet. Whether behind the wheel of a vehicle or on foot, players will face off against massive hordes of mutated creatures, all powered by Saber's Swarm Engine, the technology behind World War Z: Aftermath and the upcoming Space Marine 2.

You can get more info by going to the Toxic Commando website. You can also sign up to be considered for the game's closed beta test on PC. The game is due out in 2024 for the PC, Xbox Series X and S consoles and the PlayStation 5 console.