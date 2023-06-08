Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will give fans an all-new story in early 2024 for the PS5

The final game trailer that was shown at Summer Games Fest was a huge one for fans of Square Enix's Final Fantasy series. We got to see the first footage of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. It's the second game in a planned trilogy of games that will rework the storylines of the original Final Fantasy VII RPG.

The first game in this trilogy, Final Fantasy VIII Remake, launched on the PlayStation 4 in 2022, followed by an enhanced version for the PS5 and PC. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will deviate even more from the storyline of the original game, according to Square Enix:

In this standalone adventure, Cloud Strife and his friends have escaped the dystopian city of Midgar and embark on a new journey across the wide world of Gaia to pursue the vengeful swordsman, Sephiroth.

The trailer showed off some impressive-looking visuals and some action-packed battles. Square Enix is going to ship this game on two discs, so it looks like it will be a very big game indeed. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is due out in early 2024.

If that wasn't enough for fans of Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix revealed a second new game today that will be set in that world. Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a new mobile RPG that's coming later this year. Here's the description:

Relive the most memorable moments from FFVII and experience the journey of a young hero Sephiroth. Experience both classic and new stories within the FFVII universe presented in a retro-style look combined with modern, beautifully rendered graphics, that’s easily accessible on the go. Team up your favorite characters and customize each one with iconic gear and weapons to defeat powerful opponents in Solo or Co-op battle mode.

The game is coming for iOS and Android. You can pre-register now, and you can also sign up to check out the closed beta test.