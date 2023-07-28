Pre-orders begin for Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle and DualSense controller

Sony has opened pre-orders for a special Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Edition PlayStation 5 bundle, custom PlayStation 5 console covers and a matching DualSense wireless controller.

The products went on sale today in the United States, United Kingdom and other regions where the PlayStation Direct online store is available. Sony said limited quantities will also be available at select retailers worldwide, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle includes a custom console with Spider-Man artwork, a matching DualSense controller, and a voucher for the standard digital edition of the game. It is priced at $599.99 in the US and £569.99 in the UK.

Console covers and the DualSense controller are also available separately for $64.99 / £54.99 and $79.99 / £69.99, respectively. All items will ship on September 1, ahead of Spider-Man 2's October 7, 2023 release date.

In the US, the bundle and accessories can be pre-ordered from PlayStation Direct, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon.

In case you missed it, Insomniac Games initially announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in May, revealing Kraven the Hunter as the antagonist.

The game's main storyline allows players to assume the roles of web-slingers Peter Parker and Miles Morales at various points throughout the campaign.

In the open-world setting, players can switch between the two heroes as they navigate and explore the bustling boroughs of Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. Last week, a new story trailer showed off Venom in action.

The sequel aims to expand on 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man with new abilities, a two-hero cooperative mode, and an open-world Manhattan twice the size.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.