Microsoft 365 admins can now migrate Google forms over to Microsoft Forms

Microsoft has been paying more attention lately to its Forms website and apps. Now, there's word that Microsoft 365 admins can migrate any Google forms they might have in their company over to Microsoft Forms.

In a blog post, Microsoft says it has added a way to bulk migrate Google forms under personal Google drives with the current document migration feature in the Microsoft 365 admin center. This should allow large businesses and organizations to switch over to using Microsoft Forms while keeping the content in their Google Forms.

Obviously, people who have created Google forms for their company should check them to make sure they have the info they need before the Microsoft 365 admin begins the migration process. After that, the admin can add, select, and copy the Google forms from their drives and then set up their final folder in Microsoft's OneDrive cloud storage space.

Then, the admin can begin the migration of the Google drives to the designated OneDrive folded. The blog adds:

Once the migration is complete, the admin can access the summarized report or download the full report to see more details in Excel.

After that, the company's employees can go to the Microsoft Forms site and find all the transferred Google forms under the "Migrated Forms from Google" labeled collection. The newly migrated forms should only make some minor changes and edits before they can be used.

In September 2023, a new design for live presentation features for Microsoft Forms went live on its website. In November, the company launched a Microsoft Forms app for Windows 11 users, which was a UWP-based app that replicated the features and UI of the Forms website. In January, a new Practice mode went live for Microsoft Forms that was aimed at students who might need assistance in taking tests.