Microsoft launches the new Forms Windows 11 app

Microsoft officially launched its Forms service for Windows 365 business users in 2018 and it was made available for personal users in 2019. However, the service, which lets users create polls, surveys and more, has been web-based for the most part, although it could also be accessed via Microsoft Teams and in Microsoft 365 office apps like PowerPoint.

The Microsoft Forms service was due to get its own dedicated Windows 11 app, and today, Microsoft officially announced that the Forms app is now available for download in the Microsoft Store.

In a blog post, Microsoft notes that the new Forms Windows 11 app has the same features that are available on the Forms website. It states:

You can create forms/quizzes, choose questions from AI suggestions and select from a variety of themes. Once you finish creating your form you can effortlessly distribute it from the app.

It's likely that one of the advantages of using the Forms app over the website is that it will load faster on your Windows 11 PC. However, the blog does note that the app will not work without an active internet connection, so keep that in mind. There's no word on if the app will be updated in the future so it can be used offline.

The Forms service recently got a new redesign on the web in September. It includes some new additions such as viewing answers to Forms questions in the treemap format. It uses squares and rectangles that are supposed to display more info on answers to Forms questions. The shapes can also change based on the percentage of answers that are received.

Some of the other recent additions include switching between viewing a word cloud that highlights key terms for answers to open text questions and just viewing the detailed responses to those questions.