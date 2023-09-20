Microsoft Forms gets a new design and features for live presentations and quizzes

Microsoft Forms is part of the Microsoft 365 family of productivity services and allows businesses and education customers to create quizzes and surveys for their customers and employees. In July, Microsoft announced that PowerPoint users could create real-time surveys and quizzes via Microsoft Forms.

Today, the company announced it has made some improvements to its live presentation features in Microsoft Forms. In a blog post, it showed off a new design that will hopefully offer a better look at the content users can put into their real-time forms.

Microsoft stated:

When you switch to the “present” mode, you'll find that you have extra space available to showcase your questions and display more content. Additionally, you can include images without worrying about any cutoff or cropping, ensuring your options are fully displayed.

Another new real-time Forms feature is the treemap format. This is different than the typical bar view for checking out answers to questions. Instead of lines on the screen, the treemap format uses squares and rectangles that display more info on the answers and also change shape based on the percentage of answers that are received. Users can quickly change between the treemap and the bar formats with just a quick click of the mouse.

For users who create open-text questions, Forms has another format addition:

Once you've collected a sufficient number of responses for your open-text questions, you can seamlessly switch between viewing a word cloud highlighting key terms or delving into the detailed responses for a deeper analysis.

Other new real-time Forms features include the ability to hide the QR code once you have received enough answers, and also a way to switch to full-screen mode by clicking on the upper right corner icon.

Microsoft says these new Forms features will be available first for Microsoft 365 education customers first, but will roll out to all users by the end of September.