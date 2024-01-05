Microsoft Forms now has a new Practice mode for quizzes to assist students

Microsoft Forms is a great way for businesses, teachers, and other people to create quizzes and texts, along with polls, surveys, and other ways to get feedback from people. Today, the company announced a new mode specifically made for students to help them learn and reinforce their knowledge of subjects.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed Practice mode, specifically for online quizzes in Forms. In this special mode, students will get each question on screen one at a time. If they get a question right or wrong, they will instantly learn the outcome. If the question in the quiz has more than two choices for an answer on the screen, and the student gets one of them wrong, they will be given a chance to select the right answer to that question.

Even if they get a question on a Microsoft Forms quiz wrong on the first attempt, they will still receive encouraging messages on the screen. Students will also be give a chance to skip a question they don't feel ready to answer, or they can simply ask to give them the right answer. This will allow students to go through the quiz at their own pace.

After the student completes a quiz in the new Practice mode, they can then review all the answers they gave during the quiz. Again, the Microsoft Forms app will offer encouragement to students who finish the quiz so they can be given a chance to try again with another Practice mode quiz, or move onto the real test.

Teachers and parents who want check out the Practice mode in Microsoft Forms can do so by checking out this template quiz online. They can then click on the three dot menu on the top right side of Microsoft Forms app, and then click on the Practice mode slider to launch a quiz in that mode.