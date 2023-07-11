Microsoft 365 Insiders on macOS can now check out Recording Studio in PowerPoint

Microsoft 365 Insiders who use the company's productivity tools on Mac PC have a new feature to try out with the PowerPoint app. The Recording Studio feature, which was added to PowerPoint for Windows in 2021, is now available for Mac users as well.

Microsoft's blog post states:

Are you anxious before you give a presentation? Do you wish you could present like a pro? With Recording Studio, you can alleviate your presentation anxiety and present like a professional. Just record your presentation and share it. You can do it all asynchronously, at your own pace, in your own words, in your own space. No more worrying about coordinating schedules or finding the perfect meeting time. Say goodbye to boring, static slides and say hello to the power of video!

The new feature is available by opening up your PowerPoint file in the app and then clicking the Record button in the top right corner. You also have the option to select when you want to start recording your video, either from the beginning of your presentation or from the current slide.

There are also some other options as well. You can click on the Teleprompter option and start recording while reading your script directly on the screen. You also have the option of going audio only or with full audio and video. If you go full video, PowerPoint will let you blur your background if needed.

You can preview your video before you save it into your PowerPoint presentation by clicking on the Play button. You can always delete the video if you are not happy with it and start again. Once you are happy with the recording, you can click on the Record button and then the Export as Video option to save it as a video.

Microsoft 365 Insiders can check out the new PowerPoint for Mac feature in the Beta Channel Version 16.75 (Build 23060201) or later.