Microsoft 365 Insiders can try out the new Like button for comments in PowerPoint and more

Members of the Microsoft 365 Insider program now have a couple of small but interesting new features to try out in the PowerPoint presentation app. Both of them are designed to supplement the app's comments feature.

In the Microsoft 365 Insider blog post, it's revealed that PowerPoint is getting a new "thumbs up" Like button. The blog states:

Comments are a great way to collaborate with others in PowerPoint. We’ve added reactions to the Comment field as a quick visual way for you to respond to a comment. With reactions, you don’t have to type a reply – you can quickly acknowledge a comment if you agree with it. Just click the Like button.

You can also change your mind and remove the "Thumbs up" reaction in the comments by clicking on the Like button once again. You can also see who exactly liked the comment by placing the cursor over the Like button.

Microsoft is also adding a way to track any new comments or replies that have been made to a PowerPoint presentation. It states:

When you collaborate with others in PowerPoint, you can see that changes have been made by others on a slide by a blue dot on the corresponding thumbnail slide. With Blue Dots for Comments, you can now visually scan the Comments window and quickly identify comments or replies that have been added since you last viewed the presentation.

Both the Like comments reactions and the blue dots in PowerPoint are currently available on the web version of the app. It's also available for the Windows version 2305 (Build 16529.20226 or later) and the Mac version 16.76 (Build 23081101 or later) for Microsoft 365 Insiders on the Current Channel (Preview). There's no word yet on when these features will be generally available for all PowerPoint users.