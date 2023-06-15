PowerPoint for Windows gets some video recording teleprompter improvements for Insiders

Some of you may not know that Microsoft's PowerPoint app allows you to record videos directly from the app. Today, Microsoft 365 Insiders can check out an updated feature on PowerPoint for Windows that will allow users to better record their own selfie videos for meetings, online presentations, and more.

In a blog post, Microsoft says:

Introducing the enhanced Teleprompter view in Recording Studio in PowerPoint for Windows. Using the auto-scroll feature, you can easily refer to your script, maintain better eye contact with the camera while recording, and deliver your message with confidence.

Besides the auto-scroll feature, the teleprompter for recording videos has some other nice options you can use as well to make your video recording look more professional:

Expand the teleprompter height all the way to bottom for a full screen Teleprompter view.

Add line breaks in your script to help you include intentional pauses.

Use keyboard shortcuts to easily pause/resume auto scroll ( Ctrl +Spacebar ) or change scroll speed ( Ctrl + left or right arrow keys ).

) or change scroll speed ( ). For the full list of keyboard shortcuts for Recording Studio, press F1.

Use the Focus area to easily keep your attention on the current line of your script and maintain eye contact with the camera.

Obviously, you will need a webcam and microphone in order to use these video recording and teleprompter features in PowerPoint. The new additions are now available for Microsoft 365 Insiders for the Windows version in the Beta channel. You will need to have Version 2306 (Build 16529.20000) or later installed to access the new features.

PowePoint users on Windows and on the Web have received a number of new additions and improves in the last few months. They include some PowerPoint accessibility ribbon improvements for Windows, Mac and the web version. The latter version also got some drawing and note taking improvements just a few days ago.