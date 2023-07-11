Samsung adds 83-inch model to its S90C TV lineup

Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled the S90C TV series which included 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch displays. The company is now extending the lineup with an 83-inch model (model 83S90C) which will set buyers back $5,399.99 if they choose to buy it.

The new TV offers a 4K OLED picture and features the Samsung Neural Quantum Processor which “mesmerizes viewers with pure blacks, limitless contrast and vibrant colours”. The processor controls 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels that can produce more than a billion shades of colour, including colours validated by the colour experts over at Pantone.

The processor is also capable of upscaling older content to 4K resolution and HDR OLED helps to bring out the correct brightness and contrast for the content. It is important to note that this is only a 4K TV so it won’t play upcoming 8K content in the best quality it could be shown in.

Another perk of the 83S90C includes the LaserSlim design which just means that the TV is almost bezel-free and includes a streamlined stand - this should make content more immersive. If you don’t want a stand, you can also select a near flush-fit wall mount.

For the audio people out there, the 83S90C comes with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite which delivers a 3D audio experience. Samsung said this can be combined with the Q-Series or S-Series soundbar for an even better experience.

With the advent of smartphones, one thing that has really faded into the background for many people is batteries. Included with this TV is Samsung’s SolarCell Remote which charges with artificial or natural light and RF waves meaning you never need to think about replacing the batteries.

If you’re interested in learning more about this product, head over to the 83S90C product page on Samsung’s website.