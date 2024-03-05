Microsoft adds Articles feature to Viva Engage for creating long form content

Viva Engage is Microsoft's service for enterprise customers who want to provide a Facebook-like local social network for a company's employees. However, the service has centered on short ports from users, and many of them have requested that Viva Engage support longer-form articles, or the ability for users to post blog-like posts.

Today, Microsoft announced it is adding a new Articles feature to Viva Engage. In a blog post, it stated that the feature was designed to fit the needs of those users who wanted to post longer posts on the service.

Articles could be used in Viva Engage for bigger content rather than creating a full website, according to Microsoft. They can also be viewed on mobile devices, in emails, or Microsoft Teams, and creators will get analytical data after it is posted

In addition, employees can react to articles with Viva Engage's community features such as liking or responding to an article or sharing it with others.

Microsoft says that company leaders could use the new Articles feature in Viva Engage to create a weekly blog post or a monthly newsletter. It added:

Leaders or their delegates can send articles as storyline announcements or announcements in a community, with rich media directly in Outlook and Teams and employees can view, react and respond directly from those applications.

Company employees can also user Articles to write their own long-form posts, such as special guides, customer updates, and more. Articles can also support adding videos and other rich media content.

If users need help, there's also the Copilot digital assistant. It can be used inside Viva Engage to help draft articles, or improve any drafts that were already created.

Articles in Viva Engage are now available for all Microsoft 365 business users who are signed up for a Microsoft Viva or Employee Communications and Communities license.