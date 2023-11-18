Microsoft adds GPT-4 Turbo and GPT-3.5-Turbo to its Azure OpenAI Service

OpenAI is experiencing some changes in its leadership, but for now, it appears that the generative AI company is still committed to its long-standing partnership with Microsoft. This week, Microsoft announced it is adding the newest AI models from OpenAI to its own Azure OpenAI service.

In a blog post, which went live just a few hours before OpenAI fired its CEO Sam Altman, Microsoft announced that it was adding both GPT-4 Turbo and GPT-3.5 Turbo to the service. Both were first revealed by Altman during OpenAI's first developer conference earlier this month. That means businesses and developers can access both of these models via Microsoft with Azure OpenAI.

Microsoft stated in the blog:

GPT-4 Turbo is more capable and has knowledge of world events up to April 2023. It has a 128K context window so your applications benefit from a lot more custom data tailored to your use case using techniques like RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation).

GPT-4 Turbo is available in the following Azure OpenAI Service regions:

Australia East

Canada East

East US 2

France Central

Norway East

South India

Sweden Central

UK South

West US

The company also described the features found in GPT-3.5 Turbo (officially labeled as GPT-3.5 Turbo 1106):

GPT-3.5 Turbo 1106 brings the same new advanced capabilities as GPT-4 Turbo such as improved function calling and JSON Mode in the wildly popular GPT-3.5 Turbo format. GPT-3.5 Turbo 1106 will become the new default GPT-3.5 Turbo model in the coming weeks, featuring 16K context window at an attractive price.

It's available in the following regions:

Australia East

Canada East

France Central

South India

Sweden Central

UK South

West US

Microsoft also confirmed with these region lists that Azure OpenAI Services has expanded to Norway East, South India, and West US, which brings the total number of worldwide regions for the service to 14. The company added it will make both GPT-4 Turbo and GPT-3.5-Turbo "more widely available in the coming weeks."