Microsoft launches private preview of Azure AI Health Bot Copilot for healthcare companies

One of the businesses that could be changed greatly by the use of generative AI in the workplace is the healthcare industry. Microsoft has already been working to provide generative AI services to businesses in that field. In August, the company announced a partnership with healthcare technology company Epic that includes features like note summarization for doctors and more.

Today, Microsoft announced it is expanding its efforts to add AI features in healthcare with the private preview launch of Azure AI Health Bot Copilot features. In a blog post, Microsoft stated this service would integrate its Azure AI Health bot with many of its AI services, including Azure OpenAI, Azure AI Search service, and Bing Custom Search.

Microsoft says that this service will enable healthcare businesses to create their own Copilots that will use the company's data to help streamline services that can often be tedious for healthcare workers to handle. Here are some of the supported features:.

Generate customized responses by tapping into your own data sources . Integrate your Azure OpenAI service endpoint and Azure AI Search index to produce answers tailored to your preferred sources.

. Integrate your Azure OpenAI service endpoint and Azure AI Search index to produce answers tailored to your preferred sources. Generate responses using your own websites . Incorporate your Azure OpenAI service endpoint and Big Custom Search service to utilize trusted website content for refining the Language Model.

. Incorporate your Azure OpenAI service endpoint and Big Custom Search service to utilize trusted website content for refining the Language Model. Harness healthcare intelligence capabilities for generative answers from reliable healthcare sources. Make use of the Azure AI Health Bot's built-in Credible sources, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Make use of the Azure AI Health Bot's built-in Credible sources, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Implement a comprehensive fallback sequence incorporating the above capabilities. Design a copilot that follows a fallback sequence if no answer is found, ensuring a robust response strategy

Microsoft says it is also developing Azure AI Health Bot Copilot features so they will comply with the required data protection regulations. It also includes feedback systemfor users to give their opinions on the generative AI features, along with real-time monitoring of any prompts from Copilots that might be problematic.

Healthcare businesses who want to participate in the private preview can do so by filling out an online form. There's no word yet on when the Azure AI Health Bot Copilot features will become generally available, nor how much Microsoft will charge for the services.