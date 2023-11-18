Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get some of Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controllers for new all-time low prices at Amazon

Would you like to get a new and official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller? May you want one in a different color, or perhaps you just want to replace one that's been used too many times. The good news is you are in luck as the prices for many of those official Xbox controllers have reached new all-time price lows at Amazon, with one going down to $39.99. That's the current price of the Stellar Shift color version of the controller, which is $30 below its normal $69.99 MSRP

You can also snap up the recently launched Gold Shadow edition of the controller at Amazon for $45, which is also a new all-time low price for that version. It's $24.99 off its $69.99 MSRP.

Here's a list of the other discounted Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers with their colors:

Keep in mind that these controllers not only work with Microsoft's Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles, but they can also be used with your Windows 10 and 11 PCs, Android, iPhone, and iPad..

