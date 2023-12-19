Microsoft adds native Speedtest by Ookla support to Bing search to show internet speeds

Back in 2016, Microsoft quietly added a new feature to its Bing search engine. It let users test the speeds of their internet connection just by typing in "speedtest" in the search box. A widget would then appear that, when activated, would offer info on the download and upload speeds of their current ISP, along with the amount of latency with that connection.

Microsoft has now done away with its own in-house internet speed test for Bing users. As first spotted by MSPoweruser, the search website has now put in a speed test widget based on the popular Speedtest.net service run by Ookla.

As with Microsoft's own speed test, Bing website visitors just have to type in "speedtest" or "speed test" to bring up the Ookla-powered widget on the page. Then all you have to do is click on the "Start" button on the page. The Ookla speed test will then begin.

Like the Microsoft widget, the new Ookla Speedtest.net Bing widget will show you your current download and upload speeds along with your latency. You can rerun the test as many times as you like if you want to get a more accurate reading of your ISP speeds. It should be useful if you feel your speeds are not as fast as your ISP advertises.

Ookla first started offering its Speedtest.net service back in 2006. The company's website says that over 18 million unique tests are launched by users every day and that it has generated a total of over 51 billion tests worldwide since it launched. It also operates over 16,000 servers worldwide to handle all of these tests.

Along with the Speedtest.net website, Ookla also offers stand alone Speedtest apps for Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, and even Apple TV boxes. It also has its own VPN service for iOS and Android for $4.99 a month.