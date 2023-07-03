Microsoft and Xbox announce Anime Month bonanza

Microsoft has announced its Anime Month bonanza where it will be discounting anime movies and TV shows. For those with an Xbox, there’s also an Anime Month Game Pass game collection, Game Pass Ultimate Perks, and for those in the US a free season of Naruto Shippuden.

If none of those things suits you, Game Pass subscribers outside of Russia, Cuba, China, Iran, Japan, and Sudan can get 75 days of Crunchyroll Premium (Mega Fan Plan).

If you’re looking to buy some anime films or TV series, Microsoft is selling popular titles such as Bleach, My Hero Academia: World Hero Mission, Sailor Moon, and more with up to 80% off the prices. While many of the deals are open to all, Game Pass members get special discounts.

Speaking of Game Pass, subscribers can get month-long access to an Anime game collection that consists of titles such as Fuga 2: Melodies of Steel to Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom to High-Fi Rush to Guity Gear -Strive-. These games will be available across Console, PC, and Mobile.

Xbox is also offering two perks for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The first, being given from July 6, is a free copy of Naruto Shippuden Uncut Season 101 - unfortunately, this is only being given to customers in the United States. If you decide to claim this perk, you need to grab it by August 6.

The second perk, which is available in most countries, is 75 days of Crunchyroll Premium (Mega Fan Plan) for free. This perk will be available from July 20 and will allow you to stream Crunchyroll’s huge content library without ad interruptions.

To take advantage of all these deals you’ll want to get Game Pass Ultimate which will cost you $14.99 in the United States and £10.99 in the United Kingdom. Pricing will vary depending on your country.