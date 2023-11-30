Remnant II, Far Cry 6, SteamWorld Build, and much more hit Xbox Game Pass in December

The usual Tuesday Xbox Game Pass announcement didn’t arrive this week, but fear not, as Microsoft has decided to drop the reveal on Thursday instead. It's a completely packed wave that's coming to subscribers in just the first half of December, and Game Pass Coremembers are getting a couple of new games too.

Two of the biggest additions, Remnant: From the Ashes and its sequel Remnant II, were quietly added to the service earlier today, but now it's official.

Here's everything that was announced for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) today:

Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Remnant II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

(Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – Available now Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1 SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1 Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 5

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 5 Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5 While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5 World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5 Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 7

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 7 Against the Storm (PC) – December 8

(PC) – December 8 Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 12

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 12 Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 14

From the bunch, SteamWorld Build and While the Iron’s Hot are day-one drops onto the service. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have a three month Discord Nitro subscription coming at them as a bonus too, which has "custom emoji usage, repping a profile banner, per server avatars, 2 Server Boosts a month, bigger upload sizes, and HD video" as features.

At the same time, December 15 is when four games are leaving Game Pass, which are Chained Echoes, Opus Magnum, Rubber Bandits, and Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator.

Lastly, Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) members will soon have two more games to enjoy. Chivalry 2 and Totally Reliable Delivery Service join the games list on December 6. Keep in mind that Microsoft is only adding new games to this tier of Game Pass two or three times a year.

Expect to see more Game Pass from Microsoft to happen during The Game Awards showcase on December 7. The company has already said there will be "Xbox announcements" during the ceremony.