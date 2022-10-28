OneNote for Windows is now available in the Microsoft Store to confuse you even more

Microsoft's OneNote app has had a particularly confusing history when it comes to branding. Currently, the company offers two OneNote apps with very similar names: "OneNote for Windows" (also called "OneNote") and "OneNote for Windows 10".

Although Microsoft says that it is consolidating these two apps into a single solution, progress on this front is still underway. Under the unification, OneNote for Windows will become the go-to solution that receives new features, whereas OneNote for Windows 10 will only be in support mode until October 2025 and will not get new functionalities. Now, the Redmond tech giant has announced that OneNote for Windows is now available in the Microsoft Store.

You can find the "recommended", new OneNote for Windows app in the Microsoft Store here and the old OneNote for Windows 10 app on the same storefront here. You'll notice that both the apps have the same "OneNote" name and very similar icons, so it's not confusing at all to find out which one you need.

The main way to find out which OneNote app you are using is to open the app and head over to the File menu. If you have it, you're using the recommended OneNote for Windows app, but if you don't, you're on OneNote for Windows 10. The app's title bar will also show the name of the latter if you're using the older version.

Microsoft also highlighted some recent functionalities it introduced to OneNote for Windows for customers utilizing the Windows 11 2022 Update. This includes the ability to launch the app via a pen or the Pen menu.

Microsoft has recommended customers to download and use the OneNote for Windows app from the Microsoft Store as the older OneNote for Windows 10 app isn't getting new functionalities and will lose support in October 2025 too.