YouTube rolling out separate tabs for Shorts, live streams, and long-form videos

There’s an update for YouTube viewers. The video-sharing service is finally adding separate tabs to clearly distinguish between its regular videos and Shorts that limit video pieces to 60 seconds in length.

The new change will make it both easier and simple for viewers to discover the content they prefer watching while exploring a creator’s channel page. So, rather than seeing all video uploads (including long-length videos, Shorts, and live streams) under a single Videos tab, users will see separate tabs dedicated to each category, as described below:

Shorts tab: Dedicated to short video clips. If you are watching YouTube Shorts in the Shorts feed and try moving to a creator’s channel from the feed, you will be directed to the Shorts tab. Live tab: You’ll find all streams in this tab including any that are currently active, scheduled, or archived. Videos tab: Plays long-form content. You’ll no more see Shorts or live streams listed under it.

The change comes amid feedback from users who insisted on having a more streamlined way to discover and consume content. The update has started to roll out today and will be available for both the YouTube app and the website across all platforms in the coming weeks.

Source and image: YouTube