Microsoft confirms video codec issue on Windows 10 (KB5028244) and Windows 11 (KB5027303)

Microsoft has confirmed that there is an issue plaguing WVC1 or VC-1 video codec at the moment. Windows 10 and Windows 11 apps using the codec may fail to playback, record, or capture videos, and the issue extends to cameras and webcams. The bug was introduced with Windows 11 update KB5027303 and Windows 10 users with update KB5028244.

On its health dashboard, Microsoft explains that the way to resolve this issue is to perform a Known Issue Rollback (KIR).

After installing KB5027303 or later updates, some apps might fail to playback, record, or capture video when using the WVC1 codec (VC-1). Certain cameras or webcams might also fail to work if they use the WVC1 codec by default. Resolution: This issue is resolved using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Please note that it might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster. For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue, it can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy. The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> For information on deploying and configuring these special Group Policy, please see How to use Group Policy to deploy a Known Issue Rollback. Group Policy downloads with Group Policy name: Download for Windows 11, version 22H2 - Windows 11 22H2 KB5027303 230528_03453 Known Issue Rollback

Download for Windows 11, version 21H2 - Windows 11 (original release) KB5028245 230630_032045 Known Issue Rollback

Download for Windows 10, version 22H2 - Windows 10 20H2, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2 KB5028244 230627_173555 Known Issue Rollback Important: You will need to install and configure the Group Policy for your version of Windows to resolve this issue. You will also need to restart your device(s) to apply the group policy setting.

Both Windows 10 (versions 21H2 and 22H2) and Windows 11 (versions 21H2 and 22H2) are affected by this bug.