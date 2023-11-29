Microsoft decomissions Technet Wiki, will go read-only on December 5, 2023

As a part of its ongoing effort to retire MSDN and TechNet, Microsoft revealed it would discontinue Microsoft Community Wiki, also known as TechNet Wiki. The company announced its plans to the Community Council, a small group of members responsible for managing the wiki, enforcing its rules, representing the community to Microsoft, and more. According to Ronen Ariely, a Microsoft MVP and a member of the Council, TechNet Wiki will go read-only on December 5, 2023 (via BornCity):

Microsoft TechNet Wiki decommission! This is an official announcement from Microsoft! As a part of our ongoing efforts to decommission MSDN and TechNet platforms, we want to let you [know] that the Wiki will become read-only on December 5 [2023]. You will be able to access still the content, but not edit it. We are working on archive small part of the English articls. If you have an articl which you want to save then do it today. You can use the web archive to make sure they stored a copy of your article.

The Community Council has archived some English articles, and you can access them using the Internet Archive. Other contributors should log in and back up their articles as soon as possible. Even though Microsoft said the content would remain accessible in read-only mode, the company might remove it at some point in the future, so back up everything you need.

For those unfamiliar, TechNet Wiki is a collection of various guidelines and articles about Microsoft products primarily focused on IT admins and professionals. You can find useful information about cloud, development, security, troubleshooting, virtualization, platforms, management, and more. Each article has a comment section where visitors can discuss the topic, add relevant information, and more.

You can still access TechNet Wiki to read, post, or comment on articles using this link.