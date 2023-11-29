Update: 10:50 am Eastern time - Ubisoft has officially posted word on X that the Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary game is indeed in the works, but we will have to wait until early 2024 to learn more:

Well, looks like the cat’s out of the bag, dagnammit. Happy 20th anniversary to Beyond Good & Evil! While we cannot wait to show you more about this special edition, more news to come in early 2024! pic.twitter.com/cNxHGTnmdU — Beyond Good and Evil 2 (@bgegame) November 29, 2023

Original story - Ubisoft has not officially announced this game yet, but for a brief few minutes on Tuesday evening, Microsoft's Xbox Store had an listing for Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition.

As noted by "Wario64" on X (formerly Twitter) the listing also had a description of the critically acclaimed action-adventure game, which first debuted in November 2003:

Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition listed on Xbox Store: https://t.co/xDHeD3JJWC



Swoop into the marvelous world of Hillys as action-reporter Jade to investigate the mysterious DomZ alien attacks alongside colorful characters, like her adoptive uncle Pey’j or the valiant Double H. Embark on this epic adventure in up to 4K, 60 fps with improved graphics, controls, and audio, along with brand-new autosave and cross-save features. Enjoy exclusive new rewards as you explore the planet and discover more about Jade’s past in a new treasure hunt throughout Hillys. Put your skills to the test thanks to the new speedrun mode and updated achievements, and learn more about the game’s development and secrets in the anniversary gallery!

The game's listing shows that it will be released for the Xbox One console as well as the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

In addition, the game was briefly available to download and play via the Ubisoft+ subscription service. While the game was taken down from the Xbox Store and Ubisoft+ pretty quickly, it still allowed some gamers to download it and play it. However, people who have tried to post videos of the game on YouTube have been hit with copyright notices from Ubisoft, according to Eurogamer.

The fact that the game was indeed briefly available indicates Ubisoft will almost certainly make an official announcement for the title in the very near future.