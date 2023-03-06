Notepad++ just got Windows 11 right-click context menu option, and a whole bunch of bugfixes

Although Microsoft has its own Notepad for Windows, which although buggy, has been receiving interesting features lately, like the Tabbed option; there are many out there who prefer Notepad++, which is a very popular application. However, the app did not really have the option to be executed via the right-click context menu on Windows 11, up until the latest version, which is v8.5. The developer of the tool has announced that Notepad++ now has "Edit with Notepad++" on Windows 11 as well, which was what made it quite handy on Windows 10. The dev says:

In v8.5 release, new explorer context menu entry “Edit with Notepad++” is added for WINDOWS 11 (via installer). Also a regression of notepad replacement problem has been fixed, and there are more bug fixes and new added enhancements.

There are several other fixes as well. The full changelog is given below:

Change log: Fix notepad replacement opening file name containing white space regression. (Fix #13032) Fix regression about visual glitch of Find in Files progress window & Document Switcher.(Fix #13185, #13053) Update to Scintilla 5.3.3 and Lexilla 5.2.2. (Implement #13082) Add new explorer context menu entry “Edit with Notepad++” for WINDOWS 11. (Fix #10320, #10565, #4368, #8786, #10640, #10856, #10653, #7747, #6169, #92) Add show non-printable characters command. (Fix #827, #4731, #8284) Apply tab colors to document list items, and add groups to document list. (Fix #12155, #12689, #13026) Add middle mouse click ability to close doc in Document List. (Fix #12949) Add Begin/End Select in Column Mode command. (Fix #12833, #12832) Add option to make auto-completion list brief. (Fix #12783) Remove duplicate items in function/word list of Auto-completion. (Fix #13061) Fix missing items in word autocomplete. (Fix #13060) Fix autocomplete to sort case insensitive issue. (Fix #12495) Change behaviour: make Select and Find (Next/Previous) always in normal search mode. (Fix #3229) Change behaviour: make volatile Find uses least-strict option settings. (Fix #13145) Change behaviour: Don’t populate in Find what if a stream selection more than 1024 characters. (Fix #12603) Fix wrong value set in Preferences->Performance->“Define Large File Size”.(Fix #13280) Fix untitled document number jumping or repeated problem. (Fix #8677, #11704, #13194) Fix dock-able panels not restoring for mono instances when Notepad++ is in the tray. (Fix #9454) Fix panels not restored from systemtray with “Edit with Notepad++” in admin mode. (Fix #13041) Fix hit text in search results not being scrolled in the view issue. (Fix #13129) Add new notification NPPN_EXTERNALLEXERBUFFER for lexer plugin with buffer ID when a new lexer is applied to the buffer in question. (Fix #12351) Fix Synch H/V Scrolling commands not sync with 2 views. (Fix #5250, #13071) Add several GUI enhancement. (Fix #11695, #13176, #13187, #13162) Make several GUI items translatable. (Fix #13175, #8020, #8858, #13088, #8927, #10876, #9343, #8004)

You can download Notepad++ v8.5 either from GitHub or from the official website.