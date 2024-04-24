Dropbox adds Microsoft 365 real time co-authoring support in beta

For businesses who use both Microsoft 365 apps and services, and also the popular Dropbox cloud storage and file collaboration service, today could be a big day for them. Dropbox has just announced it has launched a beta that adds real-time co-authoring support to its service with Microsoft 365 apps.

In a blog post, Dropbox stated that co-authoring support with Microsoft 356 apps was one of the company's most requested feature additions. It added:

Co-Authoring allows multiple team members to collaboratively edit Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files from desktop, web, and mobile, natively within Dropbox. You can also see who’s in the document and where they’re editing in real-time, so everyone is working off the latest version. Now teams can finally put an end to conflicting copies.

In addition to the Microsoft 365 co-authoring feature, Dropbox is also adding beta support for its Replay service for media files stored on Microsoft's OneDrive. Replay lets business employees watch media files made for their company, offer notes on them, and give final approval to those files. This new feature will allow any media files stored on OneDrive to be transferred directly into Dropbox Replay.

Both the co-authority and the Replay features are available now for all Dropbox customers, but they will have to sign up for the beta on a specific website to get started.

The Microsoft 365 and OneDrive beta integrations in Dropbox follow some other related improvements. Dropbox recently added improvements with Microsoft Teams. Users can now "search, preview, upload, and share content stored in Dropbox without leaving Microsoft 365".

Another update has added an extension in Dropbox for Copilot for Microsoft 365. This allows Dropbox owners to use Microsoft's generative AI assistant to ask questions to the chatbot and generate summaries from content made in Microsoft 365 apps inside their Dropbox account.