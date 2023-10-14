Microsoft expands Xbox Mastercard Preview to all US Xbox Insiders

Microsoft has expanded its Xbox Mastercard Preview to all US Xbox Insiders, the company has announced. The scheme was launched in September and allows gamers to earn points for every dollar they spend on Xbox games and more.

Gamers can exchange points for rewards, including Game Pass membership. They can also be used on game and add-ons, sweepstakes entries, a controller or console, or can be donated to a charity.

Now that all Xbox Insiders in the US can access the programme, you just need to go to the Xbox Insider Hub and look under the Previews section for the Xbox Mastercard Preview. If you’re not yet an insider, just get the Xbox Insider Hub on console or Windows PC and sign up.

Back in September, Microsoft said:

With the Xbox Mastercard, players can earn card points for every $1 spent on purchases including: Xbox & Microsoft – Earn 5X card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store.

– Earn 5X card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store. Streaming Services – Earn 3X card points on eligible streaming services, such as Netflix® and Disney+®.

– Earn 3X card points on eligible streaming services, such as Netflix® and Disney+®. Dining Delivery Services – Earn 3X card points on eligible dining delivery services, such as Grubhub® and DoorDash®.

– Earn 3X card points on eligible dining delivery services, such as Grubhub® and DoorDash®. Everyday purchases – Earn 1X card points on all other everyday purchases.

With that information at hand, you can better target your purchases to earn the maximum number of card points. In addition to the above, you should also be aware that you can earn a bonus of 5,000 card points ($50) after making your first purchase.

It’s not clear why Microsoft decided to launch this programme but it could be to incentivise more people to sign up to Xbox Insiders so it can get more feedback. While getting early access to software may be appealing for some users, others might feel they need financial compensation for running experimental software on their primary gaming device.

So, if you are a heavy spender and also like to play games on the Xbox, the Xbox Mastercard Preview could definitely be worth a look at for you.

Source: Microsoft