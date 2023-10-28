PC Gaming Insiders can check out a new Xbox App for Windows build with UI changes and more

Microsoft is launching a new version of its Xbox App for Windows for Xbox Insiders that are signed onto the PC Gaming Insiders channel. The new build number is 2311.1000.41.0. This preview version has quite a few new features and improvements, along with a number of bug fixes.

Here is the changelog:

Xbox App version: 2311.1000.41.0 Available: 5:00 p.m. PT – October 26th, 2023 Gaming Services version released: 15.91.24001.0 Available: 5:00 p.m. PT -October 26th, 2023 Current versions of Windows Gaming prerelease products: Game Bar version: 6.123.10181.0 Released: 5:00 p.m. PT – October 19th, 2023 New Features: Refreshed UI in the installation queue

Refreshed button, font, and game channel styling

Improved notifications UI, including an option to show unread only

Compact mode for the app that improves the experience on handhelds and small screens

Improved controller navigation across the app Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where the app might not load based on some language settings

Fixed several issues related to the UI elements or text boxes displaying incorrectly

Fixed several issues with which fonts were being used in various parts of the app

Fixed issues where the UI might not scale properly as the window is resized

Fixed an issue where game add-ons might not reflect the current Game Pass discounts

Added a button to “Check connection” if the Xbox app cannot connect to the internet

Fixed a recent issue where the Xbox app might stay stuck on the launch screen

Fixed several various issues that might cause the Xbox app to crash

Fixed an issue where tooltips might not always disappear after actioning on them Known Issues: The team is aware of an issue where a user might not be able to navigate to certain areas in the Xbox app via controller

Users may receive a frowny face when hitting an installation error for certain apps

The team is aware of various UI issues, including UI scaling, font issues, and other UI issues. We continue to work on addressing those.

You can check out the full blog post here.