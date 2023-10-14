If the Windows 10 Patch Tuesday update (KB5031356) fails to install, here's what to do

Some Windows 10 users have been getting an error when trying to install the latest Windows 10 Patch Tuesday update (KB5031356). Microsoft said that some users have encountered Error 8007000D (ERROR_INVALID_DATA); the error can be found in Windows Update under System settings by going to Update History.

Microsoft said that the issue has been resolved with Known Issue Rollback (KIR) and that the fix could take 48 hours from 18:14 P.T. 13 October to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. If you’re impatient, however, you can take some manual steps to resolve the issue right now.

The Redmond-based company said that users could fix the issue manually by following these instructions:

Run command Prompt as Administrator. To do this, you can open the Start menu and type 'cmd'. From the right-side panel of the search results, select the option 'Run as administrator' In the window that opens, type the following to execute a restore command: Dism /online /cleanup-image /RestoreHealth Wait for it to complete successfully, then close the windows. You can now search for updates again from the Windows Updates from the Settings view.

If you’ve followed those steps, it should be possible to install the latest Patch Tuesday update, if you run into any other issues you could retry the manual steps or simply wait and see if automatic updates resolve the issue.

According to the release notes pushed out on Tuesday, the latest Patch Tuesday update ‘addresses security issues’ in Windows. Microsoft also said that there were no known issues with the update, though, this certainly seems like one.

While we are on the topic of Patch Tuesday, it's worth reiterating here that Windows 11 21H2 is no longer getting these security updates so it's important for users still on that version to upgrade their systems.

Let us know in the comments if you have encountered an error message while updating your Windows 10 system. Did the manual steps above help to resolve you issue?

Source: Microsoft