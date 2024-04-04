New Xbox Alpha Skip-Ahead update brings more controller improvements

Last month, Microsoft released a firmware update for its bleeding edge Alpha Skip-Ahead Ring, which included improvements for controller firmware. Today, the company released another update for the ring with a new controller firmware and other fixes.

According to the release notes for Alpha Skip-Ahead (2408.240331-2200), the Xbox Wireless Controller firmware contains various fixes and improvements to thumbstick calibration and unexpected disconnects when using a wired headset. This should improve the user experience.

If your controller needs the new firmware, your Xbox will display an install prompt the next time you power on the controller and connect it to the console. If you skip over this prompt, you can also go to the Xbox Accessories App and install the update manually.

Here are the full release notes:

New Features and Experiences We have exciting news! Alpha Skip-Ahead users can expect something new coming to their Xbox Update Preview. Controllers We’re releasing a new version of the Xbox Wireless Controller firmware today which contains various fixes, including improvements to thumbstick calibration and unexpected disconnections when using a wired headset. If your controller needs an update, you will be prompted to install it once the controller is powered on and connects to your console. You can also open the Xbox Accessories App to install the update manually if you missed or dismissed the prompt. Fixes Included Thanks to all the great feedback Xbox Insiders provide and the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented with this build: Backgrounds Fixes to address an unexpected error when attempting to set a new dynamic background. Game Clubs Fixed an unexpected ‘Like’ tooltip that could appear in the Watch area when focus is on the filter. Home Fixes to address some tiles on Home not navigating as expected, such as when trying to claim Perks. Settings – Access Restrictions Fixed an issue where disabling installing apps and games would not always behave as expected. System Various stability and performance fixes.

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console. To learn more visit: What’s This? Learn More About Pseudo-Loc in Preview.



For those not familiar, the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring is the most prestigious ring on the Xbox Insiders programme and the most difficult to get in.

If you come across any issues with this update, Microsoft asks that you report the problem so that it can work on addressing it.

Source: Xbox