Microsoft expected Starfield could sell as much as 10 million units on PlayStation consoles

Neowin · with 6 comments

Starfield screenshot

Microsoft bought ZeniMax Media in 2021, and along with it bought a number of upcoming games from its various game studios. One of them is Starfield, and it's due to be released in less than two months as a console exclusive for Xbox Series S and X.

The long-awaited space-based RPG is expected to be a huge sales hit for Microsoft. However, the company predicted that Starfield would have sold 10 million units on Sony's PlayStation consoles if Microsoft decided to sell the game for that platform.

That info comes from filings made by the Federal Trade Commission during its current legal battle against Microsoft to keep it from acquiring Activision Blizzard. Axios's Stephen Totilo posted this filing on his Twitter account.

The FTC stated that during testimony from Microsoft's Xbox chief financial officer Tim Stuart, he stated that when the company was looking at making Starfield exclusive, the prediction was that it would sell 10 million units of Starfield if it was released for the PlayStation consoles. The same sales number was also given to ZeniMax's upcoming Indiana Jones game.

In the end, it was decided to make both Starfield and Indiana Jones Xbox console exclusives. Microsoft felt that it could make up for the loss of any PlayStation unit sales with increases in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and also with increases in Xbox console sales. The filing added:

Mr Stuart testified that Microsoft needed fewer dollars in the short term to make up for the financial impact of exclusivity of ZeniMax games on Microsoft.

Starfield is due to launch on September 6 for Xbox and PC. ZeniMax's Indiana Jones game, which is being developed by MachineGames, does not yet have a release date.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
owo suit for Assassins Creed Mirage
Next Article

Assassin's Creed Mirage haptic suit announced so you can feel the game's impacts

ebook offer
Previous Article

The Proof is Out There: Discover True Buyer-Level Intent Data - Free eBook

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

6 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement