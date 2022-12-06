Microsoft fixes sign-in issues in SwiftKey for iOS

Last month, Microsoft resurrected the legendary SwiftKey keyboard on iOS. The app has spent a little more than one month in its grave just to return to life by "popular demand" from frustrated iOS customers. Now the company begins its journey to deliver the promised exciting features for SwiftKey with a small step: fixing the broken stuff. Microsoft has updated SwiftKey for iOS to restore Microsoft Account sign-in and solve other unnamed issues.

The official SwiftKey changelog in the App Store does not tell much about the latest update. Vishnu Nath, Microsoft's VP and GM of OneNote, has revealed on his Twitter account that the update aims at fixing problems with signing in SwiftKey with a Microsoft Account, so those returning to the popular keyboard on iOS can once again use their Microsoft Accounts and all the benefits they provide.

With one of the main bugs in the resurrected SwiftKey for iOS fixed, all eyes are now set on Microsoft and its promise to start "investing heavily" into SwiftKey on mobile platforms. Windows Phone's software keyboard was arguably the best in class, so it is interesting to see if Microsoft can deliver a better or comparable alternative for iOS and Android users.

You can download SwiftKey for free from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Do you use SwiftKey on Android or iOS? Are you excited about Microsoft plans to improve the keyboard with new features? Let us know in the comments.