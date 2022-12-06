Some laid-off Meta employees allege of not receiving promised severance

Following Elon Musk's decision to lay off half of Twitter's workforce, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, had announced that his company would also be downsizing. Over 11,000 employees were let go, and they were promised a severance package that included 16 weeks of their base pay and six months of healthcare coverage. However, some of these laid-off workers allege that they have not received the promised severance.

According to CNBC, some members of Meta's Sourcer Development Program joined the company in April as part of a new cohort. The employees claim that they were not contract workers but were classified as short-term employees who received the same benefits as full-time workers, such as insurance and retirement funds, except stock packages.

On November 16, the impacted workers sent a letter to Zuckerberg and other high-ranking executives at Meta, including the head of people, Lori Goler, and the COO, Javier Olivan, informing them about their severance situation and requesting assistance in resolving the matter.

The employees claimed that their former managers believed that this team would receive the same severance benefits as other full-time workers. However, they got three months of healthcare coverage and eight weeks of base pay instead of the six months and 16 weeks promised to other employees.

They employees wrote:

"Leadership may not have been aware that the last SDP class, which began in April 2022, was repeatedly assured by their leadership that any potential layoff would not impact their current employment but would likely impact the company’s ability to consider them for a full-time role.”

The laid-off employees are giving Meta the benefit of the doubt and hoping that the reduced severance was a "clerical mistake". Although, the affected Meta employees stated that they have not received any responses from the company's HR and management teams regarding their situation.

Source: CNBC