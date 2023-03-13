Microsoft formally announces family support on Windows 11 after Moment 2 lands

Although it has been over a year since Microsoft released Windows 11, the original release (version 21H2), Microsoft had not formally published any guidance for those with family features set up who were upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10. However, the company is finally making that amendment as earlier today, the Redmond giant updated its previous Windows 10 upgrade page for family feature setup to now include Windows 11 as well.

Previously, the support page titled "Fix family features after Windows 10 upgrade" read:

If you had previously set up family features for a child account and then upgraded to Windows 10, there are a few steps you need to take to turn on family settings again. Your child will need to sign in to Windows 10 with a Microsoft account, and then you'll need to add that account to your family group at family.microsoft.com.

The new page with the added mention of Windows 11 titled "Fix family features after Windows 10/11 upgrade" reads:

If you had previously set up family features for a child account and then upgraded to Windows 10/11, there are a few steps you need to take to turn on family settings again. Your child will need to sign in to Windows 10/11 with a Microsoft account, and then you'll need to add that account to your family group at family.microsoft.com.

This was certainly a long time overdue and perhaps the firm felt the need to do this now as Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2 update will be available to all very soon via Patch Tuesday tomorrow. There is no change in the set-up process though and involves the Microsoft account (MSA). You can follow the steps in the official guide here on Microsoft's site.