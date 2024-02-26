A fellow CEO found out he can't drive Tesla without Tesla Account and is having none of it

Tesla CEO and X (Twitter) owner Elon Musk attacked Microsoft over the weekend. He bought a new Windows 11 laptop and felt furious, thinking that the only way to access the system was to create a Microsoft account (MSA), which in turn gives Microsoft’s AI access to his data.

However, that’s not entirely true, as many users quickly pointed out in response. The post even received a response from Community Notes – Musk’s own feature to mitigate the spread of fake news on the platform.

Some users even decided to go the extra mile and mock Musk over his post in a rather creative way. One of those was Textio CEO Jensen Harris, who took a jab at the billionaire with a familiarly sounding comment: “Just bought a new Tesla and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Tesla account, which also means giving their AI access to my car! This is messed up.”

Just bought a new Tesla and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Tesla account, which also means giving their AI access to my car! This is messed up…. https://t.co/h90g9884ul — Jensen Harris (@jensenharris) February 25, 2024

Harris is right. Funnily enough, Musk’s car company requires a Tesla Account even from the drivers of non-Tesla EVs, as long as they want to charge their car at the Supercharger station. And did we mention that you have to set up a Tesla Account before you even pay for the electric car?

No wonder the comments under Musk’s post smelled of irony. Harris’ joke was simple and funny enough to spark more reactions of the same tone, like “I bought an iPhone and I cannot use it until I create an Apple ID” or “just installed X and it won’t let me use it unless I create an X account, which also means giving their AI access to my X account! This is messed up.”

Community Notes is failing here. This option no longer exists. pic.twitter.com/b04hBivqXo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2024

One might guess that after such a negative experience, it is only natural to double-check your information the next time you decide to attack a Big Tech company publicly. However, Musk instead decided to dispute the Community Note for being wrong, only to get labeled once again with detailed information proving him wrong.

Anyway, if you happen to be an owner of a new PC or laptop with Windows 11, Neowin published a guide on how to bypass the aforementioned MSA requirement right for you!