Rufus alternative Ventoy adds bypass for Windows 11 TPM requirements, MSA, internet

Earlier this year in May, Microsoft made internet connectivity and Microsoft Account (MSA) mandatory for installing Windows 11 22H2 Insider builds. Thankfully, the OOBE\BYPASSNRO workaround, which we discovered earlier, still worked, and later, one of our forum members found a simple bypass trick to install Windows 11 22H2 via a local account.

Now following Rufus, which had already added bypass for these requirements in an earlier version, Ventoy, another popular third-party alternative used to create bootable Windows media, has also brought system requirements and Microsoft Account (MSA)/internet connectivity bypass with its latest update, version 1.0.86.

The release notes describing these new changes states:

Add VTOY_WIN11_BYPASS_NRO option in global control plugin to bypass online account requirement when intall Windows 11.

Enable VTOY_WIN11_BYPASS_CHECK and VTOY_WIN11_BYPASS_NRO by default.

You can download Ventoy 1.0.86 from Neowin or from Ventoy's official website or from GitHub.

In case you are wondering, the "BYPASS_NRO" option is meant to indicate bypassing of the Network Requirement during OOBE, where as the "BYPASS_CHECK" is for bypassing the system requirements check that include monitoring of the TPM version, processor, and other such system requirements for Windows 11. In related news, Microsoft recently now updated its supported Intel and AMD processors list after the GA of Windows 11 22H2.